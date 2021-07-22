OPD: Man hit by bullet while driving down the road

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) On Wednesday around 1:40 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of W. 5th Street by an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Poplar Street while the victim was operating his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire as well as a residence that was occupied by one person. The victim was taken to the hospital and his victims are believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270- 687-8484.