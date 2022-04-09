OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says it learned of a shooting while responding to another call Saturday evening. Around 5:15, police say officers responded to the 700 block of Plum Street for a firearm discharge.

According to a police report, officers learned of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Chesterfield Drive while responding to the firearm discharge.

Police tell us they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the location and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives say they determined the man was originally shot during the incident on Plum Street.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.