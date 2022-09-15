OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it was dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of W. 7th Street on September 11 at 12:21 a.m.

Officers say they found a man who had been shot two times. OPD says the man was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Officers say detectives determined through their investigation that an argument happened between the suspect and victim that led to the suspect firing multiple rounds.

OPD says detectives identified the suspect as Michael E. Hines, 23, of Owensboro. Police say on September 15, detectives arrested Hines for Assault 1st Degree and 4 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Police say he is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

OPD says Hines has also been charged in the past with: