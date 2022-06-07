OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Many people were allegedly in danger as gunfire struck their vehicles on Thursday.

On June 2 around 5:46 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2800 block of McFarland Avenue for a firearm discharge where multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

OPD says four vehicles occupied by a combined total of five adults, a one year old child, and a two year old child were struck and/or in the direct line of gunfire. OPD says no injuries were reported, and one unoccupied vehicle was also struck. Police say detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate.

OPD says detectives believe one of the occupied vehicles that was struck was the intended target, and that the other vehicles were not targeted. Police say detectives conducted interviews with multiple witnesses, thoroughly searched the area, and obtained search warrants for evidence.

Police say on June 6 around 11:35 a.m., the investigation led to detectives charging a juvenile male suspect in this case. OPD says the juvenile has been charged with seven counts of Wanton Endangerment and four counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree. Police say in addition to these charges, the juvenile was charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree in reference to a previous incident where the juvenile suspect pointed a gun at two individuals in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.

OPD says the juvenile was lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center. The juvenile suspect has previously been charged with:

Assault 4th Degree (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Trafficking in Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia Buy-Possess

Police say the juvenile suspect has also previously been charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and was released to a parent per order of the Court Designated Worker.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.