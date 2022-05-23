OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has announced the name of the victim in the Arlington Drive shooting last week.

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in this investigation as William D. Frazier of Owensboro. OPD says on May 21, detectives charged a 17-year-old male juvenile in the investigation. Police say he has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

OPD says on May 20, it responded to the 3600 block of Arlington Drive for a shooting and found Frazier with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Frazier was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.