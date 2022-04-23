OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shots fired call. The call came on April 22 at about 8 p.m.

Police say officers located a man who stated he was in a fight with another man. The man said he started walking away and the other man fired at him according to a police spokesperson.

Officers say the residence was struck one time and no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.