OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities say detectives from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) obtained arrest warrants on May 16 for two men from Clarksville, Tenn. Law enforcement arrested Dustin R. Parks, 34, and Stephen A. Jurkowski, 27, on the next day for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in Owensboro on May 4.

Montgomery County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville, Tenn. Police Department made the arrest. Both men are being held for the charges of Robbery, Assault, Strangulation and Burglary. They are awaiting extradition according to a police spokesperson.

Police believe Parks and Jurkowski were involved in a robbery in the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive. The victim allegedly told police he was restrained and assaulted with an unknown object in his home by two men and a female who stole numerous items including his motorcycle.

According to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by the OPD, the victim suffered multiple broken bones and other internal injuries from the robbery. Police arrested Rebecca Madonia, 31, for what they believe is her involvement in the robbery on May 12 according to the release.

