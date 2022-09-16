OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were assisted by an off-duty Kentucky State Police Trooper who was attending the game.

Police say the suspect, Glendle Cain, 30, of Owensboro, was arrested and charged with Assault of Sports Official – 1st Offense and Alcohol Intoxication – 1st or 2nd Offense.

OPD says Cain has previously been charged with: