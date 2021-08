OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say a woman was arrested for stabbing a man on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Independence Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. after a man was stabbed in the stomach. Police arrested Pamela Totten, 65, for second degree assault.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released after getting medical treatment. Detectives are still investigating the incident.