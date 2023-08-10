HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say an Orange County woman was arrested on warrants from Hancock County, Kentucky and Indiana counties that include Warrick and Vanderburgh.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say on August 6, Master Trooper Trey Lytton and Trooper Connor Giesler received information from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office that Robin L. Dixon, 44, of Marengo, Indiana was wanted on multiple felony warrants in both Indiana and Kentucky.

ISP say after developing information on a possible address where Dixon was residing, Giesler, Lytton and Conservation Officer Jim Schreck located Dixon at the 2600 block of East County Road 1025 South, Marengo. Police say Dixon was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants.

Melissa Lawrence (Courtesy: Indiana State Police Jasper)

Robin Dixon (Courtesy: Indiana State Police – Jasper)

Meth (Courtesy: Indiana State Police – Jasper)

ISP say while executing the arrest warrants, Troopers developed probable cause of illegal drug activity. Police say the residence was searched, and officers located about 113 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say Melissa D. Lawrence, 49, also of Marengo, was taken into custody and both she and Dixon were incarcerated in the Orange County Jail.

Lawrence’s charges include:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Dixon’s charges include:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

