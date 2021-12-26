Over $30,000 in cash recovered during Mount Carmel drug bust

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — During an investigation of illegal meth dealing at a residence on West 6th Street, Mt. Carmel Police carried out a search warrant that lead to an arrest, officials say.

According to an official report, police arrested Thomas D. Gidcumb, 55, for dealing methamphetamine on December 21. Police say they recovered 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, security cameras and monitors, plastic bags, digital scales and $4200 in cash.

On further search, police say they recovered an additional $27,800 in cash, amounting a total of $32,000.

Gidcumb is currently being held without bond at the Wabash County Jail. His charges include Aggravated Possession with Intent to Deliver over 15 grams of Methamphetamine (Class X), Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine (Class 1 Felony) and Criminal Fortification of a Residence (Class 3).