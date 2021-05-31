Owensboro authorities looking for suspect who allegedly stabbed a man during a fight

WHITESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a stabbing in Whitesville after William Perry Dougherty allegedly forcibly entered a home and began to fight with a man inside. This happened late Sunday night.

During the fight, deputies say Dougherty stabbed the man several times. The man was taken to the hospital.

Dougherty ran away before deputies arrived. If you have any information on Dougherty’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contacted the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 685-8444 or Crimestoppers at (270) 687-8484.