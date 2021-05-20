Owensboro man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Officers say they were called in reference to a welfare check on the 2000 block of U.S Highway 41 North in Henderson Wednesday evening.

That’s when officers say Michael Turner, 37, proceeded to put his hands on officers and assaulted one.

Police say Turner continued to resist arrest and was tased.

Authorities tell us Turner was placed under arrest with no further incident and was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

Turner faces several charges including assault and resisting arrest.

