Owensboro man charged with operating a pill press

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro man is charged by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing and operating a pill press as part of a drug trafficking operation.

Sheridan Dowell, also known as Sheridan Green, 32, is charged with possessing a tableting machine designed to manufacture a controlled substance, distributing fentanyl and alprazolam, and maintaining a drug-involved premises for the manufacture and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and alprazolam. This all allegedly happened between June 24, 2020 and March 3, 2021.

If convicted, the maximum sentence for Dowell is 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release.

Evansville narcotics detectives have seen a recent spike in the fentanyl pills in our area. Most of which are blue, but some white pills have been turning up as well. The pills are marked with an “M” within a block on one side and the number “30” on the other. They are commonly called “M Blocks” and “M 30s” on the street. Pictures of these narcotics have been provided.