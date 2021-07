OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man pleaded guilty to a 2018 murder while not admitting guilt.

Travon Anthony, 33, entered an Alford plea in connection with the shooting death of Todd Raley. An Alford plea is, in effect, a guilty plea, while the defendant maintains innocence.

Owensboro Police say Raley was shot several times on West Second Street on September 10, 2018. Raley later died from his injuries. Anthony was found competent to stand trial last year.