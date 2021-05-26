Owensboro man indicted in Fentanyl overdose death

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was charged by a federal grand jury this week for the distribution of Fentanyl resulting in an overdose death.

Authorities say the charge against Jonathan Brown, 19, comes after a death in October 2020. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted. Another Owensboro man, Jonathan Stallings, 20, was indicted on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in June 2020 and October 2020 in Daviess County and elsewhere. If convicted, Stallings faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The case is still being investigated by Owensboro Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Central City Police.