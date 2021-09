OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 shooting of Todd Raley.

Police say 33-year-old Travon Anthony shot Raley several times on West Second Street on September 10, 2018. Raley later died from his injuries.

Anthony submitted an Alford Plea in July, meaning that while he wasn’t admitting guilt, he acknowledged that evidence would likely find him guilty.