OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019.

According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of their injuries following a fire at a home on Kipling Avenue.

Lashbrook had previously pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to the manslaughter charges in exchange for having additional drug charges dropped.