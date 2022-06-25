DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say an Owensboro man is refusing to turn himself in after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to help locate 38-year-old Jesse King.

The sheriff’s office shared the information through social media early Saturday evening. According to law agencies, King has four active warrants for his arrest. Officials say King has talked to deputies over the phone, but will not turn himself in.

Anyone with information on King is urged to reach out to Deputy Gould at the sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers.

