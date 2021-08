OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police arrested a man on Friday after they say he fired a gun that hit a car with someone inside.

Police responded to a report of a firearm discharged just before 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Third Street. Bullets hit a car with one person inside, but no injuries were reported.

Police arrested Carlis Wells, 21 of Evansville on charges of wanton endangerment. He is being held at the Daviess County Jail. Police say the incident is still under investigation.