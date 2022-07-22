OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) arrested a suspect on July 18 for a string of home burglaries. James Kanipe, 53, of Henderson was charged with four counts of burglary with a combined value of $16,000 in property stolen.

OPD detectives and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating several burglaries that have happened in Owensboro and Daviess County over the past two months. Officials said Kanipe was developed as a suspect and located by OPD officers.

Kanipe was also found to have three warrants for his arrest for failure to appear in court.