OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police charged a 16-year-old with wanton endangerment on Thursday after a shooting in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a firearm discharge just before 11 p.m.. According to a release from OPD, the victim said he was shot at by a male subject who was stealing from the victim’s car. Officers say they found a 16-year-old male matching the description provided by the victim who ran off but was later taken into custody. Police say the suspect had a stolen firearm.

The juvenile was charged with wanton endangerment as well as receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a minor, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking – contents from a vehicle. Officers also identified two additional juveniles related to the investigation who were both charged with theft by unlawful taking- contents from a vehicle.