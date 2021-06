OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say an employee at a local fireworks store has been charged with selling fireworks to a person under the age of 18.

Police say they conducted a special operation at several stores in the area. Police say that an employee at Marvina’s Fireworks on Highway 54 was charged with selling fireworks to someone under the age of 18.

Detectives say they will continue to investigated the unlawful sale of fireworks.