Owensboro Police investigate armed robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owesnboro Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early on Thursday.

OPD responded just after 3 a.m. to a report of a business robbery at Franey’s Food Mart. Police say two armed males wearing masks entered the business and demanded money. A customer inside the store was struck in the head with a pistol and suffered minor injuries before the two men fled the store on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information is asked to call the OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.