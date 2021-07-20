OPD: Pursuit leads to multiple vehicle crash

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say part of Breckenridge Street is closed after an accident involving three vehicles, including a stolen vehicle.

According to police, a stolen vehicle struck another vehicle traveling northbound on Breckenridge Street in the 1700 block just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the stolen vehicle.

Passengers in the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries on scene, and a third vehicle involved was parked and unoccupied.

The roadway is temporarily closed while the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit investigates.

This is a developing story.