OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old was shot in the foot on Monday.

Officers were sent to the area of Keenland Parkway and Pimlico Court around 2:30 p.m. Police say they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound in the foot. The teen was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say they are still investigating.