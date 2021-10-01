Owensboro Police investigate stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Friday night in the 600 block of Orchard Street.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance just before 9 p.m. Officers located a male with multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, anyone with any information is asked to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.