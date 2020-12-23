Owensboro police investigate Wednesday homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide.
At about 9:30 am, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. Officers located one male subject with a gunshot wound to the neck who died at the scene.
Detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with additional information call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)
