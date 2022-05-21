UPDATE – The Owensboro Police Department says detectives have charged a 17-year-old male juvenile in this investigation. He has been charge with murder and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department is launching an investigation after a man, 38, died from injuries suffered during a shooting late Friday night in the 3600 block of Arlington Drive.

Officers say first responders spotted the man with “multiple gunshot wounds” after responding to a shots fired call shortly after 10:00 Friday evening. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.