OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday evening, Owensboro Police were informed of shots having been fired on the 3400 block of Comanche Place. Arriving officers discovered a home that had been struck multiple times with gunfire.

The four people living at the home were not harmed. However, detectives are still investigating the matter. Anyone with information on what happened should call the OPD at (270) 687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.