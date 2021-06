Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are searching for a man wanted on kidnapping charges. Police say he may be armed and dangerous.

Officers are trying to locate David Anthony Hicks, 32. He has warrants for kidnapping, wanton endangerment, strangulation and posession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

OPD warns people not to approach Hicks if they see him and to contact law enforcement.