OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Police are looking for a man who held up and robbed a Super USA convenience store on Monday evening. The robber, who was wearing a mask and a black sweatshirt, produced a gun and demanded money before running away.

The amount of money that was taken has not yet been established. If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Owensboro Police at (270) 687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (270) 687-8484.