Owensboro Police searching for suspects in shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting of a 17-year-old in the 900 block of Holly Avenue.

Police say nearby residents reported hearing shots fired around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Police found a 17-year-old with a single gunshot wound in the chest. The teenager was transported to a hospital. Officer Andrew Boggess said the injuries are not life threatening.

“That is a residential area,” said Officer Boggess, “so I’m sure there were a lot of people around. It could have been potentially much more serious and dangerous than it ended up being.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.