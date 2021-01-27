Owensboro Police: suspect gets into victim’s car, demands money while holding knife

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night on Frederica Street.

The victim told police a suspect, described as a white male, got into her vehicle while she was stopped at the red light. The suspect showed a knife and demanded money, and the female got out and ran.

Officers located the vehicle abandoned in the area, but the suspect was not located.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888. If you have information regarding this crime or any other, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)