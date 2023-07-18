HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department has released their mid-year totals for drug and gun seizures.

The department states during the first six months of the year, officers and detectives have seized over 80 firearms, over 27 pounds of Methamphetamine, over 16,000 Fentanyl pills, nearly two pounds of cocaine, over one ounce of heroin and approximately 300 Ecstasy pills. The department also states detectives have obtained 15 federal indictments stemming from ongoing drug and firearm investigations.

“Our focus has been, and continues to be, on large-scale illegal drug organizations that are targeting our citizens, along with individuals involved in gun-related crime,” the department says. “Although these investigations and the resulting seizures only reflect a portion of what officers do on a daily basis, they do indicate the challenges our community faces in combating drug addiction, violence and the underlying crimes that are rooted in substance abuse. The officers and detectives of the Owensboro Police Department along with our federal partners will continue to focus on preventing the distribution of deadly controlled substances by large-scale drug organizations that are targeting our citizens.”