OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two teenagers land themselves in hot water after law enforcement say they led them on a speedy chase with drugs and guns in the car.

Tuesday night, officials say a deputy tried to pull over a car near the intersection of West Parrish Avenue and Bosley Road on suspicion that the driver may have been under the influence.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver didn’t stop, leading them on a nearly 30 minute high speed pursuit. Officials say Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Highway 60 West.

After running on foot, the teenagers were eventually caught and arrested. Both teens, a 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger, face several charges. They are currently being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 17-year-old driver is facing charges of:

Speeding 26mph or greater

Insufficient Head Lamps

Reckless Driving

Failure To Or Improper Signal

No Operators License

DUI 1st

Disregard Stop Sign

Disregard Traffic Control Device

Possession of Handgun By Minor 1st Offense

Traf in Marijuana (Less than 8oz) 1st Offense (Enhanced)

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Deg (Motor Vehicle)

The 13-year-old is facing charges of: