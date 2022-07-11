VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – An update on the animal cruelty case from Mooring Road has been released by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO).

VCSO says on July 9, around 9 a.m., VCSO and Vanderburgh County Animal Control, were dispatched to 3122 Mooring Road to check the welfare of animals living inside a house that had been left unattended for a long time.

VCSO says upon arrival, Deputies could smell the foul odor of something rotting from inside the house. Deputies say when they peered through a window, they could visibly see excess amounts of feces, urine, and trash on the floor of the home. Several dogs were also visible inside that appeared malnourished, in distress, and lethargic.

The news release says after deputies obtained a search warrant for the house, Vanderburgh County Animal Control began removing several dogs. VCSO says the five dogs that were still alive were covered with fleas and feces. Deputies say a dead dog was located in a kennel, inside the home, unable to get out. VCSO says there were also several other dead dogs in the residence. The news release says present witnesses said Shayna Burko had not been to the house for several weeks. Law enforcement officials say with the assistance of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate Shayna Burko and she was taken into custody. VCSO says Burko has a prior conviction in Warrick County for Cruelty to an Animal, and there is also a second person of interest under investigation at this time.

Law enforcement officials say during the interview, Burko admitted to detectives that she was aware the dogs were there and that she failed to care for them. Burko was charged with Animal Cruelty – Abandon and Animal Offense – Neglect of an Animal, according to the Vanderburgh County Jail. The Vanderburgh County Jail says Burko has been released.