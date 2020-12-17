Owner of dog training facility in Jasper arrested on animal abuse charges

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) Jasper Police say they have arrested Ethan Rose, 29, on three counts of animal cruelty, and two counts of obstruction of justice. The arrest comes after they were tipped off in August about animals possibly being neglected while in his care at his dog training facility, Ethan’s K-9 Solutions.

In August, police were told about a dog who had left the facility and was immediately taken to the veterinarian by its owners. The dog was diagnosed with dehydration and was found to be underweight.

Officers later learned that two dogs had been found deceased at the facility by employees. An autopsy was performed on both dogs. The autopsy found the dogs died from complications from dehydration.

Officers say they also learned about alleged threats or statements from Rose to witnesses, telling them not to speak to law enforcement. Rose was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant at his training facility on Thursday. He is being held in the Dubois County Detention Center.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

