HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department say 42-year-old Charles Cronin was arrested on October 3 following a search of his home.

Officials say that members of TCPD and parole agents with the Indiana Department of Corrections conducted the search. Police say that officers found multiple bags of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, money and other drug paraphernalia within the home.

Cronin has been charged with the following:

Dealing in methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a syringe

Possession of paraphernalia

At the time of his arrest, Cronin was serving parole for dealing in methamphetamine from a 2020 case. He is currently being held in the Perry County Detention Center.