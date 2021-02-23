Perry County authorities say Grigsby may be headed to Crawford County

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) Authorities in Perry County no longer believe Aaron Grigsby, 37, is traveling on foot. They believe he was picked up by a white Ford truck hauling trash. He may be heading toward Crawford County.

Police say he was driving near Cannelton Sunday night with a person who also had warrants. Grigsby ran away but the other suspect was arrested.

Police say Grigsby has felony warrants from other counties and is a person of interest in several burglaries. They are treating him as if he’s armed.

If you see Grigsby, you’re ask to call 9-1-1.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)