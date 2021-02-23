Perry County authorities say Grigsby may be headed to Crawford County

Aaron Grigsby, Source: Tell City Police

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) Authorities in Perry County no longer believe Aaron Grigsby, 37, is traveling on foot. They believe he was picked up by a white Ford truck hauling trash. He may be heading toward Crawford County.

Police say he was driving near Cannelton Sunday night with a person who also had warrants. Grigsby ran away but the other suspect was arrested.

Police say Grigsby has felony warrants from other counties and is a person of interest in several burglaries. They are treating him as if he’s armed.

If you see Grigsby, you’re ask to call 9-1-1.

