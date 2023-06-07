HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A convicted felon is facing a multitude of charges after police say she was involved with a crime organization in Troy, Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the United States Marshal Service investigated and determined a wanted woman was staying at a home on the 600 block of Harrison Street. The suspect, 32-year-old Shannon L. Jones, had multiple felony warrants out for her arrest.

We’re told officers conducted a search warrant of the home and property, but some people inside the house refused to come out.

After several attempts to order the suspects to come out, police say Jones walked out of the home and was taken into custody on a warrant out of Kentucky. Several minutes later, a man also came out and was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant from Perry County.

According to a police report, officers determined that Jones tried to flush meth and pills down the toilet. Officers say they also found meth and drug paraphernalia inside the upstairs bedroom and bathroom while searching the home.

Shannon L. Jones was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail.

Perry County Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Kentucky Warrant: