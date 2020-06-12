Petersburg man arrested for child molestation

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police Detectives initiated a criminal investigation on May 30 after receiving an allegation that a male under the age of 14 had been sexually molested.

On Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Harley Deweese of Petersburg and charged him with child molesting (level 1 felony).

The alleged incident occurred during the month of May at an undisclosed location in Pike County.

He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail on bond.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020).