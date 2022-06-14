PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers with the Indiana State Police Evansville District Cyber Crimes Unit, and Internet Crimes against Children Unit (ICAC) served a search warrant in Petersburg and arrested Bryan Robling, 33 of Petersburg, Ind. on the morning of June 14 due to the preliminary findings of the search.

Reports state a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) started the investigation by Indiana’s ICAC Task Force. Officials say this prompted the obtained search warrant.

According to the authorities, Robling was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is being held on bond. His children were released to his mother.

Police reports said his potential charges include:

Possession of child pornography, Level 5 felony (6 counts) Possession of child pornography, Level 6 Felony (4 counts) Neglect of a dependent. Level 6 (3 counts) Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony (1 count)

Police said Robling may face additional pending charges as well.

They urge anyone who has information regarding crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website to make a CyberTipline report.