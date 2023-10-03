HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Court records show that Taoharka Allen of Evansville entered a plea agreement on October 3 regarding child neglect charges in connection with the 2020 death of his baby.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the baby’s mother, Briance Biggs, admitted to police that she had fallen asleep while feeding the child in her bed despite prior warnings from the Department of Child Services not to do so. Biggs was sentenced in July of 2021 after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent.

The affidavit states that Allen had noticed the infant being held by Biggs as she slept, but did not move the baby to the bassinette in their room before going to sleep. It goes on to state that Allen was then awoken by Biggs, who told him to get help from a neighbor after she discovered the baby was not breathing.

A sentencing hearing for Allen has been scheduled for October 30.