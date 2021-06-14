Plea deal reached in Spencer County murder case

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A plea deal has been reached in a Spencer County murder investigation.

Court records show the plea was filed for Joseph Petry, 20, but it does not show the terms of the agreement. Petry is charged with the murder of Zane Lee, 19, in February 2020.

Witnesses told police Petry was assaulting his ex-girlfriend when Lee tried to pull him away. Police say that’s when Petry shot Lee.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office to try to get more information on the plea deal.