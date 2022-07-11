OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged a teenager on July 11 for his involvement in a wreck on July 7. He was also charged for auto theft, no operating license, leaving the scene of an accident, credit card fraud and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

DCSO, Mosleyville Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a two vehicle wreck in the 4200 block of Windy Hollow Road on July 7 about 8:10 a.m.

Police said two minors were riding in a stolen Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on Windy Hollow Road. The vehicle drove off the left side of the road and collided with a Ford F-150 and a power pole according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by DCSO.

The release said the two minors fled the scene. A tip was received that the driver of the vehicle was a 15 year-old male and he was at the Cadillac Motel according to a DCSO spokesperson.

Authorities said Owensboro Police Department located the driver and detained him at 7:20 a.m. on July 11. The driver’s guardian was notified and police cited and released the driver to his guardian according to DCSO.