Police arrest arrest two suspects in different chases

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Two unrelated traffic stops performed by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputies resulted in arrests after the drivers fled.

On Tuesday, at 1:06 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation. The vehicle was traveling in the area of U.S. Highway 41 and Maxwell Avenue. The vehicle slowed for a brief moment before fleeing towards the inner-city, police said.

The driver fled through inner-city streets and alleyways, before striking a utility pole in the 800 block of East Iowa Street. The driver then fled on foot. With assistance from the Evansville Police Department, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 team located the suspect, later identified as Zachary Scott Pribble, hiding on the deck of a nearby residence.

Pribble was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Later that day at 11:46 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a car after observing the driver failing to signal a turn. The vehicle was traveling in the area of Moline Drive and Westbrook Boulevard at the time of the stop. The vehicle accelerated and fled south of North St. Joseph Avenue, police said.

Police chased the vehicle along county roads and city streets. At the time of the pursuit, very little traffic was present, and the suspect’s vehicle’s speed was not excessive, police said.

Deputies continued pursuing as Evansville Police Department officers assisted with blocking intersections. As the vehicle neared the intersection of Covert Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue, the driver failed to turn on a slight curve in the roadway. The vehicle then struck a light pole and came to a stop at the intersection.

Sheriff’s deputies and EPD officers placed the driver, Joshua Dale Irwin, into custody. Irwin was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and later booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple felony charges. A passenger in the vehicle, a pregnant female, was treated by AMR paramedics and transported to St. Vincent Hospital for abdominal pain, police said.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

