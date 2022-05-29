EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were dispatched about 2:15 p.m. on May 28 to a theft in progress at the 1000 block of Washington Ave. Officers arrested Marcus Osbourne, 36, who police believe committed robbery and an unauthorized entry of a vehicle.

Officers said they arrived at Anderson’s Furniture and Appliances and the victim told officers that the store’s manager told her a man was breaking into her car. The victim ran out into the parking lot to confront the suspect according to a report sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The report said the victim yelled at the suspect and the suspect grabbed her and pushed her against the car. The suspect took her phone that had a blue wallet attached to it that contained the victim’s driver’s license, debit card and cash that officers confirmed.

Police said the victim gave officers a description of the suspect by saying he was white, about 5’6″ tall, weighted about 130 pounds, had a buzzed haircut and a beard, with no shirt and several tattoos on his upper body. The victim and witnesses said that the suspect fled the scene going east through an alley that was south of the crime scene.

A police spokesperson said one of the witnesses called 911 and the store owner to show officers video of the incident. Officers used the video and images from records to identify the suspect as Osbourne according to the report.

Authorities said officers located Osbourne at a residence and detained him. The owner of the residence, Patrick Moore, told officers that he did not believe Osbourne ever left the residence according to EPD.

Officers on the scene said that Osbourne wanted to work out a deal but refused to admit he was in possession of the cell phone or committed a robbery. Officers asked Moore if they could search his residence.

Police said Moore gave officers permission to search his residence then changed his mind when officers began the search. Officers took Osbourne to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and were granted a search warrant according to authorities.

The report said that while officers searched the residence, they were approached by a group of neighborhood kids with the wallet. Officers confirmed that the wallet belonged to the victim.

A police spokesperson said the kids found the wallet in the 1100 block of Adams Ave. Officers were unable to find the stolen phone and missing cash according to the EPD.