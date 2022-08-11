WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henderson man, Juan Clay Sexton, 26, in Elberfeld on Thursday after police say they pursued him in a stolen vehicle with a stolen handgun.

According to authorities, they received a report from a business south of Elberfeld, at 8:05 a.m. of a black Mercedes SUV that was backed into an open building. Deputies say upon arrival at the business, the suspect ran to his car with a bandana over his nose and mouth and fled the scene.

Deputies had received similar reports of a suspicious person earlier that morning around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. The reports said the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.

A release from the sheriff’s office says the police pursued Sexton toward Elberfeld Elementary School who went on lockdown. The release says he avoided stop sticks at two different locations but struck them on New Harmony Road near Klippel Road.

Police say Sexton went off the road near I-69 before fleeing into interstate traffic. Reports say he surrendered on I-69 near mile marker 15.

Sexton is being held at the Warrick County Jail for the following charges: