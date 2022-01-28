Police arrest Webster County man for drug trafficking

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives, Henderson Sheriff Deputies made an arrest last Friday after conducting a two month long illegal drug and narcotic investigation involving groups bringing in illegal drugs from the Lexington, Richmond and Evansville area.

During their investigation, detectives located groups bringing in drugs to Henderson, Webster and Union Counties. Detectives say that Hunter Hughes, 24, was making a trip to the Louisville-Richmond area to pick up several thousand dollars worth of drugs to bring back to Henderson and Webster counties.

Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle belonging to Hughes and located two subjects inside including Hughes. According to a police report, detectives seized a plastic bag containing 1,800 suspected Xanax bars, approximately a pound of hi-grade marijuana and a plastic bag containing approximately one ounce of MDA, ecstasy – molly crystal drug and several hundred dollars cash.

Hughes was arrested and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with: